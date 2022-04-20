Nautha Kauthing Fair Begin At Adi Badri Temple In U'khand

Gopeshwar: Nautha Kauthing fair in which new crop is offered to lord Vishnu today started at the ancient Adi Badri temple in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district with Chief Minister Harish Rawat in attendance. The ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in Adi Badri village off Karnaprayag-Gairsain motor road where, according to popular belief, the Hindu deity was worshipped before the famous Badrinath temple in the Himalayas came into being. Nautha Kauthing is a ceremony held every year at the ancient shrine where villages together make an offering of the new crop to Lord Vishnu praying for prosperity. Rawat first paid obeisance at the shrine and then attended the fair which is held in its precincts. In his brief address to people, Rawat spoke about his plans to set up 600 model schools in the state this year and asked parents to educate their children. The Chief Minister also assured people that no school in the hills will remain without teachers.