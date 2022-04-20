Nauni Varsity Looks Towards Holistic Education Under The WB Project

Bags Rs 25 crore ICAR project

Among select few agricultural universities selected for the project

Solan (The Hawk): The learning and teaching environment at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni is set for a major overhaul under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's (ICAR) National Agricultural Higher Education Plan (NAHEP) funded by the World Bank. Under NAHEP, UHF has been awarded the prestigious Institutional Development Project(IDP). The total outlay of the three-year project is Rs 25 crore with ICAR share of Rs 20 crore and Rs 5 crore funded by the state.

This is one of the biggest projects in UHF's history and a major achievement for the university. It will help to provide a holistic learning and teaching environment to the students and faculty as scientists and students will be exposed to foreign universities to learn and exchange researchable ideas and issues. The University Vice-Chancellor is the project leader while Dr KK Raina, Professor and Head, Department of Business Management is the coordinator and Principal Investigator of the overall project.



The main objective of the project entitled 'Quality Education in Horticulture and Forestry to generate Human Resource' is to revamp the university's UG education through innovative and modern pedagogy, skill development, improving placement opportunities and catalyzing entrepreneurship through global thinking and input. Under IDP, the university will look to strengthen collaborations with leading academia and industry for student exchange and faculty development programmes. Around 150 UG students and 50 faculty members will be selected through competition, to visit top-flight foreign universities for a period of 3-6 months. Organization of webinars and seminars, workshops and capacity building, and engaging industry experts as adjunct faculty is also included in the project. In addition to the creation of several student amenities, the university will establish UG and language labs for improving soft skills, eight smart and two virtual classrooms. The project will also push green initiatives like the use of solar energy for cooking, lighting, use of battery-operated vehicles, solid waste management and recycling, campus landscaping and development of nature parks.



One of the highlights will be the development of Short Term International Certificate course on temperate horticulture and forestry crops and the strengthening of Student Development and Career Development Cell by developing a proactive industrial interface to create job and internship opportunities. Remedial courses, special attention towards weak students, agri-incubation centres on hi-tech plant nursery, processed food and forest products for entrepreneurial and agribusiness skills will also be taken up during the course of the project.



Several works have already begun under the project, and initiatives like raising new plantations have been undertaken. The students are eagerly looking forward to this project and have been actively taking part in all activities. A review meeting of the core project team and the statutory officers under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor was held on Saturday. Director Extension Education Dr PK Mahajan, Deans Dr Bhupinder Gupta and Dr ML Bhardwaj also took part in the meeting.



"This is a very proud moment for the university as we are among the national group that has got grants under this project. It will help us to improve the work culture and change the outlook of the students by providing a holistic learning environment. Besides, it will also help to enhance the quality of study and potential of the faculty will be fully utilized," said Dr Parvinder Kaushal, UHF Vice-Chancellor.



He said that only a select few agricultural universities have managed to bag the project through nation-wide competition. We are thankful to the ICAR and Himachal Government for this project and are committed to enhancing the quality and relevance of education at the UG level for human resource development and faculty competence. The university will further focus on skill enhancement of students through study programmes with international collaborations and provide an inclusive and equitable quality education for the students through the faculty development programme. Dr Kaushal added that under the project, the university will ensure the sustainability of quality education and system effectiveness through the strengthening of the University Alumni network and industry interface.



"We are hopeful that the current project will help us to sharpen the skills of the students, improve their employability by making them industry-ready and contribute to 'Atam Nirbhar Bharat' abhiyaan by developing new entrepreneurs. The development of competent human resource will also benefit the agriculture,horticulture and allied fields," said Dr Kaushal.

