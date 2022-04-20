Nauni varsity administration interact with Afghan students

Shimla (The Hawk):The administration of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni interacted and extended their support to the students from Afghanistan who are pursuing their studies at the university. At present, there are eight students from Afghanistan enrolled in PhD, MSc and MBA programmes at the university. These students have been provided fellowships by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research.

University Registrar Prashant Sirkek, Student Welfare Officer Dr. JK Dubey and warden of International hostel interacted with the students on Wednesday. The meeting was held under the direction of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parvinder Kaushal.

The University Registrar spoke to the students and assured them of all necessary help to make their stay at the university comfortable. As the academic session was delayed last year due to COVID the university has already forwarded the requests of some of the students for extension of visas and has also assured them of expediting the process for the award of their degrees. He also inquired about the well-being of their families. SWO Dr. Dubey said that the university has ensured that these students were administered the second dose of vaccine in advance, in anticipation that these students might need to travel to their country. He informed that the head of the department had also interacted with the students and motivated them.

The students thanked the university for all the support they were getting from everyone including the university administration, staff, students, and the ICAR. They informed that they were in constant touch with their families who were safe back in Afghanistan. Many of the students, also expressed a desire to pursue their doctorate degrees in India if fellowships were made available. They expressed hope that the situation will normalize in the country.

UHF Nauni has been a popular destination among Afghan students looking to pursue quality education in Horticulture, forestry, and allied disciplines.