Nauni's Research Scholar Bags Prestigious Award

Shimla (The Hawk): Jagriti Thakur, a research scholar of Dr .YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni has been conferred with the Fertilizer Association of India (FAI) Golden Jubilee Award for Outstanding Doctoral Research in Fertiliser usage. The award carries a cash prize of Rs one lakh, a gold medal and a citation. Jagriti has completed her PhD from UHF's Department of Soil Science and Water Management(SSWM) and is presently working as Senior Research Fellow at the university.

During her doctorate, Jagriti has worked on developing efficient irrigation and fertigation schedules for adoption in high-density apple orchards raised on clonal rootstocks in the state. She has established judicious irrigation and fertigation schedules for efficient use of fertilizers and scarce irrigation water through drip fertigation under the World Bank-funded Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project's sub-component 'Improving Nutrient and Water Productivity for Sustainability and Profitability in Fruit Production in Himachal Pradesh' in her doctoral dissertation under the guidance of Dr. JC Sharma, Professor and Head, Department of Soil Science and Water Management. Jagriti will be presented with the award at the FAI Annual Seminar at New Delhi on 7th December 2020.



While congratulating the student and the research guide, Dr. Parvinder Kaushal, UHF Vice-Chancellor said, "It is a proud moment for the university as it recognizes the quality work being done by our researchers. This award will motivate other students to excel in research and contribute towards increasing farm incomes". Jagriti thanked her parents, university faculty, particularly her guide for guidance and support.



Himachal Pradesh is well known for quality apple production but the majority area in the state is under rainfed conditions with low-density plantation raised on seedling rootstocks. The orchardists are switching over to high-density apple plantations raised on dwarfing clonal rootstock for achieving higher productivity and doubling of income.

