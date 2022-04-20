Nature Index 2020 ranks SRM the No.1 private university in India

Kattankulathur: SRM Institution of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur has been ranked No.1 private university in India and 21 among Indian universities by the Nature Index 2020. The ranking was done based on Nature Index data from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019.

Among the four broad subject areas, SRMIST ranked 19th in India for Chemistry and 28th in Physical Sciences. The Nature Index also ranked SRMIST 5th in India among Nature and Science journal group.

Some of the top articles by altmetric score in current window are: 'The GenomeAsia 100k Project enables genetic discoveries across Asia' which was published in Nature (December 2019) and 'A bacteriophage nucleus-like compartment shields DNA from CRISPR nucleases' published in Nature (December 2019). Apart from this SRMIST's overall publications has reached 22,000 as on date (put together in all Indexing Databases). Our university's h-index has increased to 83 (Scopus based).

The Nature Index is a database of author affiliations and institutional relationships. The index tracks contributions to research articles published in 82 high-quality natural science journals, chosen by an independent group of researchers.

This Index provides absolute and fractional counts of article publication at the institutional and national level and, as such, is an indicator of global high-quality research output and collaboration.