Nature Friendly Houses Are The Need Of The Hour: M Venkaiah Naidu

Roorkee (The Hawk): Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee celebrated its Platinum Jubilee Foundation Day in virtual mode on February 10, 2021 with great zeal and gaiety. Addressing the gathering, the Hon'ble Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu applauded the contributions of CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee in building construction sector. He said that the Institute needs to focus on bringing better connectivity and urban amenities to the rural sector.

In his address, Shri Naidu said that "Nature Friendly Houses" are the need of the hour and efforts must be made to incorporate maximum use of natural air and light in the building and structure design. With the development of advanced building materials and technologies, masons and unskilled labour should be trained in the same, for application of these techniques at ground level.

On the occasion, the Chief Guest, Hon'ble Vice President Shri Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the "Glorious 75 years of CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee"; "COVID-19 Makeshift Hospitals at Tanda and Nalagarh"; "Advanced Pseudo-Dynamic Laboratory" and "Centre of Excellence for Heritage Structures" by pressing a remote button during the video conferencing.

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Jai Ram Thakur, Guest of Honour thanked CBRI for their assistance in the construction of Makeshift Hospitals for Covid-19 at Tanda and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. He informed that the construction of makeshift hospitals based on CBRI technology at Shimla has been successful and so plans are ahead to construct the same at Mandi, with the help of CBRI. He appreciated CBRI's 75 years of yeoman service to the nation. A short animated film on "Glorious 75 years of CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee" was screened on the occasion. Discussions were held on efforts of CSIR and CBRI during the COVID-19 pandemic and a film on "COVID-19 Makeshift Hospitals in Himachal Pradesh" was also screened. Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR welcomed the dignitaries and appreciated the achievements of CBRI. Director CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee, Dr. N. Gopalakrishnan, proposed a vote of thanks.

Shri R.S. Chimote, Dr. S. Sarkar, Dr. Atul Agarwal, Anil Kumar, C. Kujur along with scientists and staff of the Institute witnessed the occasion.