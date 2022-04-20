Nature Also Accepts The Inner Power Of A Woman: Prof Vimala

Meerut (The Hawk): The seminar was organized under the special mission "Mission Shakti" for the safety, honor, and self-reliance of women and girls at the International Women's Day on the occasion of Meerut Institute of Technology located at Pratapur bypass. On the occasion, the program was inaugurated by Chief Guest Modinagar MLA Manju Sivach, Distinguished Guest Prof. Y. Vimala, Pro Vice-Chancellor of CCS University, Gynecologist Yogita Karwal, Brahma Kumarij Center Head Sister Shweta, Samajika Seema Verma, MIET Group Chairman Vishnu Sharan, Vice Chairman Puneet Aggarwal, Director Dr. Alok Chauhan, Principal Dr. Himanshu Sharma lit the lamp jointly. The Modinagar MLA said that the respect that women have received in our government has not yet been received in any government. Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the best state for women by running the Ujjwala scheme, Ayushman card, and various types of state schemes for women.

Prof. Vimala said that Women's Day is not a one-day ceremony, every day is a women's day. It is important that authors convey the type of expression of their feelings in literature. Discussion is able to be done by anyone who has an attitude. The man is his partner, not his opponent. The rigor of the father's rites builds up the child. Mother's motherhood is the power of a woman. Because she nurtures the child, nature also accepts the inner power of the woman, then nature chooses the woman.