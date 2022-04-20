NATO hits out at Putin's ''dangerous nuclear sabre-rattling''

London: Lashing out at Russia`s move to expand its nuclear arsenal, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has reportedly dubbed it as amounting to `nuclear sabre-rattling` and called it `unjustified` and `dangerous.` NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russian President Vladimir Putin`s decision to add 40 new intercontinental ballistic missiles into service this year had confirmed the pattern and behaviour of Russia over a period of time: that it was investing more in defence in general and in its nuclear capability in particular, reported the BBC. The international organisation said that the announcement had prompted it to increase its readiness and the preparedness of its troops.US Secretary of State John Kerry also expressed concern over Putin`s statement and noted that it was in contravention of the Start agreement, created to destroy nuclear weapons in the former territories of the Soviet Union.Russia announced its decision to update its nuclear arsenal shortly after the US proposed increasing its military presence in NATO states in Eastern Europe. ANI