NATO chief, Ghani discuss troops level adjustment

Kabul: In a phone call, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani discussed the troops level adjustment in the war-torn country, as well as the peace process which is currently at an impasse.

Confirming the phone conversation on Wednesday, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said: "Both sides talked about the Afghan peace process and NATO's continued support to train, advise and assist the Afghan forces in their fight against terrorism," TOLO News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the NATO chief said: Spoke with Ashraf Ghani on the situation in Afghanistan where it has been a long and hard road towards the peace talks. They are fragile but offer the best chance for peace. NATO remains committed to Afghanistan's security.

"We support the Afghanistan peace process and as part of it we'll continue to adjust our presence.

"Even with the US reduction, NATO will continue to train, advise and assist the Afghan forces in their fight against international terrorism."

Wednesday's development come as US plans to pull out 2,000 troops from Afghanistan by mid-January.

Countries in the region, including Pakistan, Iran and Russia have also asked for a responsible withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

—IANS