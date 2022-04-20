Nationwide night curfew to remain in Fiji: PM

Suva: Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Monday announced that an ongoing night curfew will continue to remain in effect as the island nation was still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in Parliament, Bainimarama said that the curfew from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. will remain for the foreseeable future as the fight against the health crisis is not over, reports Xinhua news agency.

He warned citizens not to downplay the pandemic and detract from reality, saying that every Fijian has a role to play when it comes to keeping the island nation free from the virus.

The Prime Minister stressed that the capacity restrictions on sporting events and large public gatherings will also remain.

ThEnightclubs which have been granted approval to operate as venues where people can eat and share drinks with friends must play by the rules, he said, adding that there should be no

dancing and no loud music at these venues and if the rules are broken, they will be shut down.

Fiji, which now has 46 COVID-19 cases overall, reported its first confirmed infection on March 19 this year, and two people have died till date.

Since earlier this year, the country has closed its borders for foreigners and allowed strictly controlled repatriation flights in recent months.

—IANS