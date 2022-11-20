Nationwide Campaign For Promotion Of Digital Life Certificate For Central Government Pensioners

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India has launched a nation-wide campaign for promotion of Digital Life Certificate for Central Government pensioners. In November 2021, Dr.Jitendra Singh, the Hon'ble Minister of State (PP) had launched the milestone Face Authentication Technique of submitting Life Certificate through any Android Mobile Phone. Now, the Department is launching a special nation-wide campaign for promoting the Life certificate through Digital mode and popularizes the Face Authentication technique. All the registered Pensioners Associations, Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries of Government of India and CGHS Wellness Centres have been directed to promote the Digital Life Certificate/Face Authentication Technique for submitting Life Certificate by organising special camps for 'Ease of Living' of pensioners. In this series, the Central Government Officials from Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare shall be visiting Dehradun where this campaign shall be organised on November 22 for Central Government pensioners at State Bank of India, Main Branch, 4, Convent Road, Dehradun. All pensioners can visit the Centre for submitting their Life Certificates through Digital means.

Earlier, life certificates had to be submitted in physical form and for these old pensioners were to stand in queue outside Banks for hours. Now, it has become possible at the click of a button from the comfort of their homes. In the process of submission of Life Certificate through Face Authentication by mobile, the details regarding Aadhaar Number, Mobile Number for OTP, PPO Number, Account Number with Bank/Post Office are required for the first time. This facility is also available to the employees of the State Government and the disbursing authority in the form of the Treasury Office of the State.

The central team has requested all the pensioners to visit official youtube channel of the department - DOPPW_INDIA OFFICIAL where two videos have been uploaded explaining the process of submitting the Life Certificate through Face Authentication Technique in simple language.

The central team has urged all the pensioners to visit the centre to submit their life certificates through digital medium.