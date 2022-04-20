National Youth Festival To Kick Off In Lucknow From Sunday

Lucknow: The 23rd National Youth Festival 2020 will begin here on Sunday on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand

This year's festival with ' Fit Youth, Fit India' theme will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the Festival, but his programme has now been cancelled.

State youth affairs minister Upendra Tiwari, while addressing a press conference here on Saturday said that around 6,000 youths from 28 states and nine union territories would be participating in five-day festival, to be held at different venues in the state capital.

As a host state, youths from all the 75 districts in the state would participate in this Festival.

He said that all preparation for a smooth conduct of the youth festival have been completed and most of the participants started reaching the state capital.

The competition during the festival would be held for folk dances, classical dances, one act play, classical vocal solo, folk song and classical instrumental solo.

He said that the winner in the events in the festival will get a cash award of Rs 1.5 lakh , runners Rs one lakh and the second runners up Rs 50,000. Mr Tiwari said artists like Manoj Tiwari and Malini Awasthi along with others will perform during the cultural programme during the Festival.

"Before the opening ceremony to be held at Indira Gandhi Prathishan at 1100 hrs on Sunday, a march would be organised by the participants from all the states and union territories, " he added.

The closing ceremony would be held on January 16, in which UP Governor Anandiben Patel will be the chief guest along with Union minister of state for youth affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The National Youth Festival is,an annual gathering of youth, with various activities including competitive ones and is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of youth icon Swami Vivekananda. UNI