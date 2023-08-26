National Youth Conference On IKS Inaugurated At IIT Roorkee As Part Of G20-University Connect

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee} holds the inaugural session of National Youth Conference on Indian Knowledge Systems (NYCIKS) on August 25, 2023 at the MAC Auditorium as part of G20 University Connect: Celebrating the Indic wisdom. The conference is being organized in collaboration with the IKS division, MoE; Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi; University of Patanjali; CCRYN, Ministry of Ayush and IIT Roorkee Alumni Association.

The inaugural session of the National Youth Conference on Indian Knowledge System (IKS) held at IIT Roorkee was marked by a strong emphasis on the importance of developing genuine study material related to IKS. Developing Genuine Study Material on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) is the need of time was the main thrust of speakers at the Inaugural session of three days National Youth Conference on IKS at IIT Roorkee. Speaking at the inaugural session, Chief Guest Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, Chairperson, NCVET, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, GoI, gave a detailed view of the Indian Knowledge system. He highlighted 64 skills (kalas) available in IKS that touch all aspects of human life. He mentioned that GOI has started certifications in some of these skills.

Guest of Honour at the inauguration session, Prof Srinivas Varkhedi, Vice Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, highlighted that IKS should be seen to make the future of India. IKS should not be studied simply as content and needs a fresh look at paradigm study. It should not be considered a dead knowledge system but seen from a futuristic perspective.

Another Guest of Honour, Prof GantiMuthy, National Coordinator, IKS Division, AICTE, New Delhi, stressed the need for fresh research in the field.

Prof KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, presided over the inaugural function. He mentioned Kulgeet of IIT Roorkee, where rich ancient knowledge in the field of science and technology is described.

In the inaugural session, three books were also released by the guests. A book authored by IIT Roorkee alumni Sh Satya Narain and Sh Navin Chandra titled Archaeometallurgy of India from Rigveda to Valmiki Ramaya?a, another book titled Subhashitsanskritam, and a third one titled MahavirkirtiSaurabham authored by Mahakavi Dr Manoharlal Arya.

During the Inaugural session, the keynote talk of Prof Michel Danino from IIT Gandhinagar provided valuable insights. He mentioned that we need to focus on student and teacher-centric education and simply textbook-centric. He also highlighted the importance of understanding IKS from a different pedagogy, which should be engaging, stimulating and interactive. This will help in keeping the knowledge for whole life.

The inauguration session was also attended by Prof U P Singh, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee. Prof Anil Gourishetty, Organizing Secretary of the conference, welcomed all the guests and delegates. Around 400 delegates are attending the conference from different parts of the country. Prof Avlokita Agrawal proposed a vote of thanks.

The inaugural session of the National Youth Conference on IKS at IIT Roorkee highlighted the significance of IKS in shaping India's future and the need for fresh research, engaging pedagogy, and a holistic understanding of this traditional knowledge system. It also underscored the importance of developing genuine study material to further explore and promote IKS.