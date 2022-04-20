National Wildlife Board Approves Strengthening Of Laldhang-Chillarkhal Road

Dehradun: The National Board for Wildlife has given its approval for the strengthening of Laldhang-Chillarkhal motor road in Uttarakhand. The approval was given by the NBWL at its 63rd meeting, chaired by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, an official statement said here on Friday. Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat, who attended the meeting virtually, told the board that the motor road that was constructed in 1980s needed to be strengthened. He requested the board to keep the length of the elevated animal passage, to be built between Chamaria Sot and Sigaddi Sot along the stretch, at 470 metres and height at six metres. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said locals would benefit from the road and the construction of the elevated animal passage along the road would facilitate movement of wildlife. —PTI