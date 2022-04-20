National Webinar On Creating Sustainable Livelihood In Line With Nature

Dehradun (The Hawk): On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Uttarakhand Chapter of FICCI FLO today organized webinar 'Back to Nature' to highlight the need for creating sustainable livelihood inline with the nature. Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi, green activist, social worker, botanist, the founder of Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization and Padma Shri Awardee was the Chief Guest of the webinar. The webinar was attended by 17 chapters of FLO and 4 Y FLO chapters across the country.

The webinar emphasized on women being in the forefront to adopt sustainable ways to conserve and restore the nature keeping in mind the economic development as ecology and economics go hand in hand. Apart from this, various ways were discussed for the conservation of environment like minimizing one habit that harms the environment, planting more trees, re-energizing water of river et al. FICCI FLO plans to adopt some villages where women would be given a chance to be the policy makers and conserve the environment.

According to Ms. Jahnabi Pookan, National President FLO," I am happy to be a part of this session by Uttarakhand Chapter because the topic is completely in sync with my vision for the year 2020-21 , which is sustainable Livelihood for women's economic upliftment. In March 2020, the world, as we knew, had changed and in these unprecedented pandemic times , sustainability has taken centre stage. Indeed, it is only through women's sustainable livelihood that can lead to her empowerment and only women's economic empowerment that can lead to an equitable society .It is time that we go back to nature and look at natural and locally available resources to increase both availability and options of livelihood. No amount of effort can actually make natural resource management possible unless communities are engaged and there comes the role of sustainable livelihood. There are many ways of conservation of natural resource; sustainable livelihood is one of them."

"It's a great moment for us to organize a state national webinar on sustainable livelihood in line with nature. I firmly believe in today's scenario sustainable livelihoods and practices has become a central concept for our age, it's also a normative outlook today in which society aims for economic, social and environment goals. And for us in Uttarakhand - women has been a backbone of its state and I firmly believe that we should look forward towards practices of ecology to economy. No amount of effort can actually make natural resource management possible unless communities are engaged and there comes the role of sustainable livelihood", added Ms. Kiran Bhatt Todaria, President,Uttarakhand Chapter, FICCI FLO.

Dr.Anil Prakash Joshi, said, "Globally, more than 50% GDP depends upon the natural resources. There are 153 sectors where resources support these sectors for developing GDP 0.37% out of them are partly dependent but 15% are fully dependent on the resources. On the other hand, we do not have the mechanism to ensure the growth of the ecosystem or natural resources so that sustainability can be maintained. Ecology inclusive economy can only bring stability in our development. In the recent past, we have overlooked our natural resources and ultimately, the cost has to be borne by the nature. There are expressions of nature's theory in the form of variety of storms that we are facing today and at the same time the number of diseases unknown before are invading human health.They are all related to our past behaviour with Nature.This is the high time to understand the ecosystem, it's serviced and sustainability issues."

The webinar was attended by Ms.Komal Batra, Senior Vice Chairperson, Uttarakhand Chapter of FICCI FLO,Dr. Neha Sharma,Vice Chairperson, Uttarakhand Chapter of FICCI FLO and all office bearers and executive committee.

About FICCI FLO

FICCI FLO was established in 1983, as a division of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and industry (FICCI) which is the apex body of industry and commerce in India. As an All India Organization for women, FLO has 17 Chapters pan India – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Northeast, Pune, Amritsar, Northeast, Bhubneshwar & Uttarakhand, with its Head Office in New Delhi. Its members comprise of enterpreneurs, professionals and Corporate Executives.