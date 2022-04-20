National Tourism University can have campus in Agra: Union Minister Mahesh Sharma

Agra: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Mahesh Sharma said the National Tourism University in Noida could have a campus or a learning centre in Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Mathura's member of the Lok Sabha Hema Malini earlier asked the minister to consider shifting the university somewhere between Mathura and Agra which have rich history, culture and a flourishing tourism industry. He would soon take a decision over constructing a new campus or a learning centre in Agra, the tourism minister told reports on Wednesday night. The minister asked the Archaeological Survey of India to clean up debris and heaps of garbage piled up on the Taj Heritage Corridor within a month on 22 hectares of river bed between the Agra Fort and the Taj Mahal, both world heritage sites. IANS