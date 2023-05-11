National Technology Day Celebration In Forest Research Institute

Dehradun (The Hawk): National Technology Day was celebrated on 11th May, 2023 with great enthusiasm in Forest Research Institute. A special exhibition was also displayed in front of the Information Centre of FRI main building. All the divisions of the Institute participated in the exhibitions and displayed the exhibits showcasing the recent scientific and technical achievements useful to the general people. The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr.Renu Singh, IFS, Director, FRI. She interacted with the scientists and appreciated the research being carried out by various divisions of the Institute. She instructed the scientists and officers to continue their efforts towards disseminating their research findings to the user groups including the general public so that the nation can benefit from the research activities being carried out in the institute. The main attractions of this exhibition were varieties of medicinal plants with their utility from NWFP discipline, Natural dyes, pine needle fibre, agarbatti and doop batti making and colours from chemistry division, treatment of green bamboos to increase their life and attacked exhibits by different insect- pests like bamboo borer, bamboo ghun and their control by Entomology division. Extension division displayed Populus deltoides and Melia dubia based agroforestry models and Bhimal Fibre Extraction technology. Genetics &Tree Propagation Div. displayed important tree species like Dalbergia Sissoo, Melia dubia, Azadirachta Indica, Salvadora, Bamboo and Ringal etc. Forest Protection Division displayed Eco friendly technologies developed in form of posters and exhibits. The bio-fertilizers developed for different forest tree species growing in various environmental conditions involving mycorrhiza and bacteria were also displayed. Wood Anatomy Discipline shared the information about the need of timber identification by displaying posters on procedure of wood identification process. Seeds of forest trees were displayed by Silviculture division of the Institute. Besides this today morning between 7.00 to 8.30 AM a cleaninness campaign was also organised in the premises of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. In this campaign all the Officers, Scientist and staff of FRI were participated and make the campus polythene free. These programmes were organised under Promotion of mission Life ("Life style for Environment") All the museums of the Institute were open free of any fee on this day and were visited by large crowd of people throughout the day.

