National STEM Awards 2020 Government Schools to Battle it out at India's first National STEM Challenge

Mumbai: Estimates from various government and non-government agencies show that there is a shortage of skill-talent in India. But the fact is India has the highest young population in the world and they need to be ready with future skills like 'STEM' (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics)

Deciding to change the above situation, STEM Learning in association with Rotary JBN, Bengaluru is all set to organize India's biggest and first STEM competition for the school kids of age group 10-14 in order to tap the bright minds and ignite the scientific fire in them.

This is the first step to provide the young minds of the rural pockets of India to mainstream's new technology and ready them for a future career opportunity.

This is India's first STEM challenge conducted for underserved students' from Govt. and Govt. aided schools. STEM Learning aims to take STEM Education at a higher level. Around 20 states, 200 schools, 400 teachers, and 1800 students will be taking part in the competition. Students from 6th to 8th standard will participate in this. There are different competitions like Tech Quiz, Science and Mathematics Model Competition, and Engineering Tinkering. This is a rare opportunity to showcase young talent in STEM fields at the national level.

Sharing the happiness, Mr. Ashutosh Pandit, the founder of STEM Learning, said, "It is an ultimate battle of creativity, innovation, and scientific temperament. It will engage the students with their counterparts as well as sensitize the students of urban-school about the tribal students."

The final battle will be fought at Bengaluru on February 27th, 2020. The winner of the competition will be felicitated at Rotary Karnataka CSR Conference 2020 and awarded with the prize money worth INR 2.5 lakh on February 28th, 2020.

About STEM Learning

The basic objective of STEM Learning is to inculcate basic concepts of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics at the school level. We at STEM Learning believe that education is a force multiplier that enables self-reliance and boosts the economic growth of the country by enhancing the skills of the young population. Since the drop-out rates in senior secondary schools are high than the primary school, STEM Learning is trying to improve the education system through the introduction and installation of mini science centres in school through India.

STEM Learning is India's leading CSR implementing partner in education. We have a wide presence in 23 states and successfully implemented 1700+ Mini Science Centres that have brought quality education to the doorstep of school children in rural & urban Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Assam and many other towns across India.