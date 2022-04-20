National Service Scheme Volunteers Made Aware Of Road Safety

Meerut (The Hawk): Awareness program was organized by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Meerut Institute of Technology located at Pratapur bypass with the help of traffic police near Delhi Haridwar Bypass and Delhi Meerut Expressway under National Road Safety Month as per the guidelines of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Director of the campaign, Meerut Institute of Technology Director, Alok Chauhan said that the objective of the National Road Safety Awareness Campaign is to prevent accidents due to negligence by making people aware of traffic rules. During this time, reflectors stickers were pasted on heavy vehicles and auto-rickshaws by the volunteers of the National Service Scheme and pamphlets were distributed and the drivers and the public were made aware of the traffic rules by making them aware of this campaign. The National Road Safety Campaign was led by NSS Coordinator Digvijay Singh. He said that road accidents in India happen due to negligence of traffic rules. In which a large number of people die every year. He said that under the National Road Safety Campaign, people have been made aware of the rules of traffic detailing the importance of life. NSS Coordinator Digvijay Singh, Media Manager Ajay Chaudhary, Students Tushar Goyal, Tushar Bindal, Siddharth Pawar, Abhay Chaudhary, Harsh Kapoor, Mohammad Ali, Shubham Sirohi, Hrithik Kumar, etc. contributed to make the campaign a success.