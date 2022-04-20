National Science Day by Zoology Deptt, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of Zoology, Panjab University, Chandigarh celebrated National Science Day on 28th February, 2021 to commemorate Raman Spectra, a scientific contribution of renowned scientist, Sir C.V. Raman. The event was organized in collaboration with Punjab Academy of Sciences, Chandigarh Forum for Science and Technology Communication and Indian Science Congress Association (Patiala Chapter). The theme of National Science Day 2021 was "Innovation on Science and Technology: Impact on Society."

Dr. Harpreet Kaur ,Chairperson, Department of Zoology welcomed the gathering and the event was presided over by Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University. He emphasized on the encouragement of interdisciplinary research, catering between science and humanities. Eminent scientists from various parts of India joined this event and motivated the young researchers. He added that it should not be limited only to the science fraternity but also must have participants from various walks of life. It should encourage scientists, writers, students, and others who are involved in the promotion of science and technology in our daily life. He elaborated how The Government of India's draft of 5th National Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy for public consultation will play a crucial role in fostering socio-economic and political development globally, benefitting all the sectors through scientific and technological advances.

Prof. Goverdhan Mehta, presently Emeritus Professor, School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad, former Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, former director IISc Bangalore, former Chairperson NAAC, former president INSA, delivered a very gripping lecture full of motivational quotes and ideas on the topic "Science, Scientists and Sustainability: Musings on unfolding future."He talked about the significance of ethics and scientific outlook in science. He defined the traits of a good scientist and added that a scientist should be curious, persistent, courageous, observant and communicative. He said that in the times of ascendency of hype, fake-philia and dichotomania, there has to be a crusade against H-H-F-F, which meant Hype-Hypocrisy- Falsification-Fakery and there is a need to refrain from these factors to safeguard science. He emphasized on a Pro-tip Align Persona to professional demands which would bring humility in science. Lastly, he insisted on searching for the options available in science that can pave the road of the world towards sustainability.

Among the others, panelists present were Prof.P.K.Seth, NASI Senior Scientist, Lucknow, Prof Vijay Laxmi Saxena, General President, Indian Science Congress Association, Prof. I.J.S. Bansal, Founder President, Punjab Academy of Science, Prof. Paramveer Singh, ISCA, Patiyala Chapter and Prof. RC Sobti,former Vice chancellor, Panjab University and Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow and they shared their valuable knowledge and experiences with the budding scientists present on this occasion.

An e-poster competition was also held on the theme of the event which was judged by Prof. P.K.Seth. Research scholars from various institutes and departments took part in the competition and communicated their innovative ideas with each other. Prof. Sukhbir Kaur, DSW Women, Panjab University and Prof. Sanjeev Puri ,Department of Biotechnology, UIET, Panjab University announced the results of competition and congratulated the participants for their hard work. A cash prize was announced for the winners, Miss Bandu Matiyal and Miss Madhu Sharma from Department of Zoology, Panjab University, Chandigarh, grabbed first and second prize respectively. Mr. Hemant Sharma from Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar stood third in e-poster competition. The event was concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr.Ravneet Kaur, organizing secretary.