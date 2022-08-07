National School of Drama organises ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav—22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav

Festival will showcase plays of renowned theatre directors based on life and sacrifices of our freedom fighters

Mumbai / New Delhi: National School of Drama under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is organizing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav, 2022 (Azadi Segment)" to pay tributes to our freedom fighters. As part of the 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav, 2022 (Azadi Segment), 30 plays will be showcased in Delhi, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Bengaluru and Mumbai from 16th July to 14th August, 2022.

In Mumbai, the Bharat Rang Mahotsav programmes will be held from 9 to 13 August 2022, jointly organised by Ministry of Cultural Affairs and P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Akademi. The festival will be inaugurated on Tuesday, 9 August at Rabindra Natya Mandir in the presence of Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Veteran actress Rohini Hattangadi, Producer Director Satish Kaushik and Vani Tripathi Tikku will also grace the inauguration ceremony. Director of National School of Drama, Professor Ramesh Chandra Goud will preside over the programme.

The festival is open for public. The festival will showcase plays of renowned theatre directors based on life and sacrifices of our freedom fighters. Drama ‘I am Subhash’ directed by Chandrakant Tiwari will be played on the first day of the festival. On August 10, play 'Gandhi-Ambedkar' by Dr. Mangesh Bansod will be performed. Rupesh Pawar's play "August Kranti" will be presented on August 11 and "Tilak and Agarkar" directed by Sunil Joshi will be presented on August 12. The festival will conclude on August 13 with the play 'Rang De Basanti Chola' directed by Mohammad Nazir Qureshi.



