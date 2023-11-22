National SC-ST Hub Mega Conclave For SC-ST Entrepreneurs Held At Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) organized a Mega event (Conclave) at Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh today to promote entrepreneurship culture and spread awareness of National SC-ST Hub and other schemes of the Ministry. The Union Minister of State for MSME, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma graced the occasion with his presence along with Shri Sanjeev Kumar Gond, the Minister of State for Social Welfare, Scheduled Caste & Tribal Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh. Shri Gauri Shankar Verma, MLA; Jt. Secretary-SME, Ministry of MSME, Ms. Mercy Epao and other senior dignitaries. The conclave organized on the Jhalkari Bai Jayanti to commemorate the memory of Veerangana Jhalkari Bai, a great freedom fighter who fought alongside Rani of Jhansi witnessed the participation of more than 800 SC-ST aspiring and existing entrepreneurs from Jalaun and nearby areas.

The conclave also showcased the launch of NSSHO Jalaun office by the Union Minister of State, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma. This conclave through its various sessions provided a much-needed platform for aspiring/existing entrepreneurs to interact with Government departments from Central and State governments, CPSEs and Industry Associations.

Addressing the Conclave, Shri Sanjeev Kumar Gond spoke about the importance of entrepreneurship and various initiatives taken up by the Government of Uttar Pradesh towards the social-economic, educational and financial upliftment of the SC-ST population of the state. He emphasized on the vision of Chief Minister of the State in accelerating the economy towards $ 1 trillion.

Addressing the Conclave, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma emphasized the significant role of the MSME Sector in the Indian economy in terms of its contribution to GDP and overall exports from India. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister stated that MSMEs

not only provide huge employment opportunities but also help in the industrialization of rural & backward areas. He also highlighted the potential of various schemes of the Government to empower the MSME Sector and said that through this conclave, the SC/ST entrepreneurs from the State will explore innovative ideas, business opportunities and avail maximum benefits of these schemes.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME briefed on the various initiatives implemented under National SC-ST Hub scheme for SC/ST entrepreneurs along with other major schemes of the Ministry. She urged all the participants to avail benefits under the various initiatives of the Ministry of MSME.

Shri Gauri Shankar Verma, MLA lauded the inauguration of NSSH Office at Orai, Jalaun that will help the SC/ST youth to take up entrepreneurship and also upliftment of existing enterprises. He urged the participants to avail benefits under various Government schemes to become job providers instead of job seekers.

A special technical session with CPSEs, Banks and lending institutions was also held providing an interactive platform for aspiring and existing SC-ST entrepreneurs. The CPSEs like Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPICL), North Central Railway, IOCL, BHEL, GAIL, Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited (BSUL), National Fertilizers Limited gave presentations on their vendor empanelment process and shared the details of products/services that can be procured from SC-ST owned MSEs. The program also had financial institutions such as SIDBI, IFCI Venture Capital Fund and Indian Bank, which detailed various lending schemes pertaining to the MSME sector. Other Government bodies like GeM and UPSFDC also participated in the program and deliberated on their schemes for MSMEs. The program included facilitation desks of CSC Jalaun for PM Vishwakarma enrollment and UDYAM Registration for facilitating the registration of SC/ST MSEs participants on the spot.

