National Organic Festival Of Women Entrepreneurs By NIFTEM

An organic food festival for women entrepreneurs will be held during February 21-23 in the national capital as part of the government's effort to boost organic products and promote women entrepreneurship in the area of production and processing, according to women-empowering, innovative, enterprising Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal . "This will be the first such event where over 150 women entrepreneurs and self help groups will be participating and in future will be showcased in different parts of the country," she said.

"Increasing disposable incomes, awareness around health and wellness and acceptability are driving the growth in the organic food segment which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the period 2016-21,"she said

Such event's background : For decades,BJP leaders and the BJP as the Political Party were associated with juicy descriptions of 'how Draupadi was exploited, her saree was opened, how she was married to 5 brothers and subsequently, her pain & agony'; Or, 'Sita's sacrifice...later her Agni Pariksha to prove she was not touched with any one, her piercing through dharti' et al. Such and more double entendre narrations by the BJP Speakers put off many masses all through the country as they saw BJP's malice towards women and formed bad opinion on them and their party BJP. Evidently, the party did not click with the masses of all kinds of hues.

Today the BJP is different as proved/evinced/acted by the BJP leaders headed by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and all others. In their speeches, they do not mention above ladies and the like to avert anti feelings of the masses including women of all hues. Naturally, one of the vital reasons why they haveaccepted the BJP along with Modi, Shah and who-have-you.

On to the facts about the event : Speaking about the event, Badal added that it will feature organic produce, processed food, fabric, cosmetics, pesticides and fungicides among many products. She added that the festival will strive to provide linkages to women producers to market and supply chain, thereby ..

The festival aims to encourage Indian women entrepreneurs and farmers to connect with buyers and thus, empower them through financial inclusion, while also promoting organic food produce in India.

Badal said that as per the Indian organic sector -vision 2025 report, India's organic business has immense potential to reach Rs 75000 crore by 2025 from Rs 2700 crore in 2015.