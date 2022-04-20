National-Level Shooters Helping With Timely Oxygen Supply In UP

New Delhi: Seeking to help those battling the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 100 national-level shooters have initiated a campaign in Uttar Pradesh to ensure timely supply of oxygen to health centres.

Among the shooters involved in the campaign are Asutosh Dwiwedi, Pardeep Kumar Singh, Tabish Ahmed, Rahul Soni, Monu Kumar, Harpreet Sing, and Shalender, all of them belonging to UP, Delhi and Haryana. "Such initiatives will go a long way in alleviating the miseries of coronavirus patients. I urge more people to come forward to join the cause and take all necessary precautions against Covid-19," said Deepak Dubey, coach of Olympics-bound rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar, in a press release. The initiative comes after Raj Kumar, CMD, Rodic Consultants and a national-level shooter urged the shooting community to support the fight against COVID. Rodic has developed a first-of-its-kind digital portal for oxygen monitoring in Uttar Pradesh, to ensure a timely supply of oxygen in the state. "These are unprecedented times as we are witnessing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases across the country. Collaboration will be the key to winning the battle against COVID-19. "In this endeavour we required volunteers to support us for efficient management of this entire process. I had appealed to all my fellow shooters across India to come forward and support us as volunteers," said Raj Kumar. The platform will regularly monitor and track the real-time location of vehicles so that oxygen reaches hospitals without any delay, especially during emergencies. The company is leveraging a ''hub and spoke'' model to streamline the oxygen supply. The model requires intensive manpower to ensure a hassle-free supply across the state. The shooters are conducting data gathering and entry, GPS Web application monitoring, oxygen tanker location tracking, and monitoring with Regional Transport Office and Medical Department of Uttar Pradesh. They are present at the oxygen manufacturing facilities where the tracking devices are installed and enabled. These devices ensure minimum turnaround times and facilitate end-to-end coordination between multiple departments for seamless movement of oxygen tankers. —PTI