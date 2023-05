New Delhi: (UNI) Delhi police has filed an FIR in the case of a national level shooter after she alleged her coach of rape, police sources here said today.

They said the shooter alleged that she was raped by her coach after he spiked her drink at her residence here.





The FIR has been registered against the accused at Chanakyapuri police station, sources said.

They said the medical report of the woman confirmed that she was raped.

Police is further investigating into the matter, sources said.

UNI