National Level Online Quiz Competition to celebrate 75th Independence Day

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarhis organizing a National Level 3 Level Online Quiz Competition to celebrate 75th Independence Day of India under the aegis of Prof. (Dr.) Rajinder Kaur, Director of UILS, PU and Dr. Pushpinder Kaur, Associate Professor (Law), UILS, PU, Chandigarh. The Round 1 of quiz was held on August 15, 2021, Round 2 will held on August 17, 2021, and Round 3 on August 19, 2021. The topics of the competition included Constitutional History of India, Freedom Fighters of India in Pre-Independence Era, Literature and Publications in Colonial India, Partition of India in Pre-Independence times, Integration of Princely States into India, Freedom Struggle of India, Role of women in the Independence of India and any other topic related to Independence Day of India. Total prize money is worth Rs. 2450. Students from all over the India had participated in the event including entries from JNU, DU, LPU, AMU, BHU, KU, CU, HU, AU, NLU-D, NLU-P, NLU-TN, GU, Amity, Symbiosis, etc. A Total of 13000+ participants registered for the quiz event. The Top 25 from Round 1 will receive a Certificate of Commendation and the Top 10 from Round 2 will receive a Certificate of Recognition. The event was headed by Vaibhav Goyal (President, SFQ, UILS) along with student convenors Rabia Mittal (Secretary), Pranjali (Treasurer) and Ashmin (Co-Convenor).