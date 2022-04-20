Dehradun: National level celebration of the 'International Day of Forests 2019' was organized by theIndian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE) in the Convocation Hall of the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun on Tuesday, 19 March 2019 on behalf of Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Govt. of India. United Nations chosen theme of the event was 'Forestry and Education: Learn to Love Forests' aiming to promote the importance of education at all levels in achieving the goals of sustainable forest management and biodiversity conservation. . The programme was presided by Chief Guest, Shri C.K Mishra, Secretary, MoEF&CC, graced by renowned environmentalist and keynote speaker Padma BhushanShriChandi Prasad Bhatt and attended by ShriSaibalDasgupta, ADG (FC), MoEF&CC; Dr. SubhashAshutosh, Director General, Forest Survey of India; Dr V.B. Mathur, Director, Wildlife Institute of India; ShriOmkar Singh, Director, IGNFA; Dr S.C. Gairola, Director General, ICFRE; and ShriArun Singh Rawat, Director, FRI. The event was also joined by several organizations of MoEF&CC like ICFRE, FRI, IGNFA, Directorate of Forest Education (DFE), CASFOS, FSI, WII, BSI, ZSI; Regional Office of the MoEF&CC at Dehradun, and IIFM, Bhopal; and The Uttarakhand Forest Departmentand ,KendriyaVidya-layaSangathan, Dehardun.

Welcoming the Chief guest and other dignitaries, Shri Saibal Dasgupta ADG (FC), MoEF&CC, highlighted the ministry's commitment to strike a rational balance between environmental conservation and economic growth and activities going on in this direction.

Congratulating the ICFRE to host the 'International Day of Forests' celebration and highlighting the significance of the 'International Day of Forests, Chief Guest of the programme Shri C K Mishra, Secretary, MoEF&CC called upon to rethink and initiate actions for educating the common man for their effective linking to the forests and to make hassle free approach of the government towards sustainable utilization of forests. Awareness should not only be confined to the community in and around the forests but should also be created outside the forests, he added. Appreciating the efforts of entire forestry fraternity in India, including people growing trees on land outside the forests for increasing the forest cover, he emphasized the need of concerted and consolidated efforts from all for enhancing the quality and productivity of the forests. He advised to make a confluence of the traditional knowledge and science, evolve a workable framework, and educate the people to overcome these issues. .

Expressing his pleasure to celebrate the International Day of Forests at FRI, and appreciating the long association of the ICFRE and FRI in his efforts for saving of trees, renowned environmentalist and Padma Bhushan ShriChandi Prasad Bhatt stated that the role of forests has increased many folds given the pressure of rising population and associated developmental activities, and urged unless the reasons and consequences of destruction of the forests are brought into focus, a transformative thinking cannot be formed. He apprehended that we perhaps have forgotten our age old traditional relations with the forests and hence there is an urgent need to revive it. Educating the common man has become imperative in this perspective. Government of India, Forest Departments and institutions like ICFRE and FRI should organize more such events to educate and sensitize people fo conservation and effective policy should be in place to enhance the income of the tribals and forest dependent communities. Presenting an overview of the efforts and resources of the ICFRE for promoting forestry research, education and extension in tackling the problems afflicting the forests, Dr. S.C. Gairola, Director General, ICFRE urged to introspect all those connected with the forestry about the course of the journey and take stock of challenges lying ahead, inspite of numerous scientific and technological advances made in forestry. The occasion was also addressed by the guest Speakers Dr. Subhash Ashutosh, Dr. V.B. Mathur and Sh. Omkar Singh.

Two publications namely 'Coffee Table Book' titled ' Nature's Kaleidoscope: Biodiversity of New Forest Campus' and 'Scientists of ICFRE: Biodata' were released by the chief guest. Five scientists namely Dr. Girish Chandra, Dr. Vineet Kumar, Dr. S.S. Chauhan, Dr. PankajAgarwal, Dr. Madhumita Dasgupta from ICFRE and Dr. A. Arunachalam from ICAR were awarded ICFRE awards for excellence in forestry -2018. Prizes were also given to the winners of painting and essay competition for the students of Dehradun based Kendriya and NavodayaVidyalayas, photography competition for various forestry organizations and debate competition for FRI Deemed to be University students. The programme ended with the vote of thanks proposed by Shri Arun Singh Rawat. On this occasion an exhibition was also organized at Mango Grove, which was inaugurated by the chief guest. In this exhibition various forest products, eco-friendly technologies, publications, artifacts, organic produce and other livelihood options promoted by NGOs & Govt. organizations/departments were showcased. To mark this International Day of Forests 2019, a ceremonial planting by the distinguished dignitaries was also done at Botanical Garden of the institute. Anchoring of the programme was done by Dr. Manisha Thapliyal.