National Herald case: Kharge assists ED officials in search operation (Ld)

New Delhi: In a latest development in the National Herald case, senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge reached the office of Young Indian to assist the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in search operations.

On Thursday, a team of top officials of the ED reached the office of Young Indian (YI) to conduct the search operation. The ED has also opened the office, which was temporarily sealed.

Kharge was present at the YI office after he decided to assist the ED officials in search operations.

On Wednesday, the ED officials had seized the YI office saying no one was assisting them.

The ED also said that they wrote two emails to Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjuna Kharge and requested them to be present at the time of search operations.

Kharge, on Thursday reached the YI office and was assisting the ED officials in the search operation.

The search operations can go on for hours, said sources

Meanwhile, the Congress called it vendetta and said the search was being done at the instruction of the Centre.—IANS