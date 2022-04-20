National Guard being rushed into Washington, one person shot at in US Congress

Washington: Virginia and Maryland governors have now confirmed that they are both sending in state troopers and the national guard into D.C. By 4 p.m., some protesters started to leave their perches and generally dissipate while the core group remains on the grounds.

Crowds waving "Trump" flags, "Stop the Steal!" signs with some of the members wearing capes who were gathering in the city over the last 24 hours broke through the security layers at the Capitol by early afternoon. Lawmakers inside the Chamber were told to wear gas masks and take the underground tunnels to safety.

Pictures posted by Congressional beat reporters show Trump supporters in wild costumes taking pictures of each other inside the Senate chamber. Cellphone videos from those inside the Congress show glass being shattered and police trying to beat back protesters storming up and down the stairways of Congress. One of the protesters is seen sitting in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's chair and making what seems to be an obscene gesture.

Both chambers are now in recess. The Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, issued a curfew for 6 p.m.

"We will not let them silence your voices," Trump told protesters at a rally today. Trump lost the election to Joe Biden and has refused to accept the result, claiming, falsely, that the election was "stolen".

Pressure is mounting on Trump to condemn supporters.

Trump tweeted: "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, We are the Party of Law & Order - respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

This is a developing story and will be updated.

--IANS