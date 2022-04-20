National Girl Child Day At Girls Hostel No. 8, Panjab University

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Girls Hostel no.8 and NSS, Panjab University, Chandigarh has marked the National Girl Child Day with the children of construction workers at its premises. These children were given an opportunity to showcase their talent through drawing. The children made different drawings on various themes like environment, health, pollution and Republic Day.

Smt. Simran Kaur, Warden, Girls hostel no 8 and coordinator of the event said that "this program was organized to bring the feeling of equality among all, irrespective of any class or status". She also said that the state of Punjab has dedicated the whole month of January 2021 to the Girl Child.

The occasion was graced by Prof S K Tomar and Prof Sukhbir Kaur, DSW, (male and female respectively) along with the wardens namely Harjit Kaur, Anju Goyal, Manisha Sharma, Archana and Vishal Sharma.

Prof S K Tomar, Dean Student Welfare(DSW), interacted with the children and got overwhelmed by the responses given by them. He appericiated the efforts made the Hostel Warden and NSS to make it happen in this winter. Prof Sukhbir Kaur, DSW ( girls) also interacted with the few mothers who accompanied their young children. She congratulated the whole team of hostel staff and NSS.

Sh. Gaurav Gaur, NSS Programme Officer shared that all these children were handed over the health kits which included a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, cold cream and a comb. He also thanked everyone and gave special Appreciation for the five students Ramandeep, Navjot, Sonia, Shubham and Narendra for coordinating the event so well. These students reinforced the practice of hand washing and maintaining personal hygiene with these children.