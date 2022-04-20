National Geographic's Afghan girl to undergo treatment in city

New Delhi: Afghan woman Sharbat Gula, the iconic face of refugee struggle who was deported from Pakistan a few days ago, will soon travel to India for medical treatment.





Sharbat became the worldwide face of refugee struggle after her photograph appeared in the National Geographic Magazine in 1984. She was deported to Afghanistan on Wednesday on charges of falsifying identity papers.





Sharbat, a mother of three, is said to undergo treatment at a Bengaluru hospital. In her 40s now, she has been offered free treatment by the Union government.





"The iconic Afghan Sharbat Gula will soon be in India for medical treatment free of cost — Thank you India for being a true friend!," Afghan ambassador Shaida Abdali tweeted.





Sharbat, popularly known as the 'Afghan girl', is reportedly suffering from Hepatitis C, besides having some other health issues.





Sharbat's image, with piercing green eyes, photographed by award winning photographer Steve McCurry, was made the face of refugee crisis in Afghanistan.





PTI



