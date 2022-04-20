National Geo-Research Scholar Meet On Wadia Institute Of Himalayan Geology

Dehradun: The meet was inaugurated by Justice Anil R.Dave, Honorable Judge (ret.) Supreme Court of India along with Guest of honour, Justice A.N.Shrivastava, Honorable Judge (ret.) High court, Allhabad and presently Chief Lokayukta,Chatishgarh State. Welcome address and presentation of mementos was performed by Prof. Anil kumar Gupta, Director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan geology (WIHG). Introduction and background of the meet was presented by Dr. Sameer Tiwari, one of the three convenors. Justice Anil R.Dave in his inaugural address appreciated the effort of the Wadia Institute to be a mentor of future scientists of our country. He has proposed to build Himalaya as an international research ground for Indian researchers to fulfil the global demand of conservation of nature. Justice A.N.Shrivastava stressed upon the historical prosperity of India along with unique art, culture and traditions of India that made him global leader once upon the golden time of Indian History. Both the justice also planted trees in the Kalptaru Garden of the WIHG.

Prof.Anil kumar Gupta in his key note address presented the historical status of Indian monsoon and demonstrated that how monsoonal conditions controlled the socio-economic and geo-political scenario of the India from pre-historic time. Dr. Rajiv nigam in his key note address pre-historic scenario of sea level with special emphasis on Indo-srilanka Bridge that he observed a genuine construction of old time. He also discussed on submerged olden township near dwarika, Gujrat. Today nearly 150 young researchers and 35 veteran scientists/academicians/experts along with several WIHG Scientists and local/retired academicians attended the above meet that remain fruitful to all of the participants. About 24 research papers and three key note address including of Prof. Deshphande are likely to be presented till the 6 P.M. These presentations were of scientific as well as socio-economic importance to all of us.

The session started at 11.30 AM sharply chaired by Dr. Rajiv Nigam, NIO Goa. Prof. Anil K Gupta Director WIHG presented keynote lecture on changes in the Indian summer monsoon; human migration, agricultural practices and societal collapse in India during the Holocene. He correlated migration of population and agricultural practices with fluctuation of Indian summer monsoon during the last ~10,000 years. His finding revels that India is the master of constructing rain water harvesting structures during the Holocene period. He also highlighted the origin of River Saraswati using palaeo and geochemical proxies. In this session 7 participants have given wide range of presentation to relate their study directly or indirectly to the society. One participant highlighted flash flood records in the north western Himalaya over the last three millennium. Various palaeo-climatic reconstructions studies using speleotheme, tree ring and other proxies have been discussed in the session. Another study related to ground water contamination in rural setup due to uncontrolled disposal of domestic sewage and sanitary system in Nalgoda, Telangana.