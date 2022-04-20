National Games Happening Or Not? Goa Government Seeks Clarification From IOA

Panaji: The Goa government has sought clarification from the Indian Olympic Association on the future course of action to be taken for conducting the 36th National Games.

In a letter written to (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, Goa Sports Secretary Ashok Kumar said that the situation around the coronavirus pandemic would be assessed post May 31 and that "assured participation by the qualified teams will be the single most important factor" for holding the Games.

"The hosting of the National Games had come up for discussion with authorities and it has been internally decided to proceed with all required arrangements till 31/05/2020, post which, after assessing the COVID-19 situation at that point in time, and in consultation with the lOA, a suitable decision could be arrived on the conduct of the Games, for which the assured participation by the qualified teams will be the single most important factor," Kumar said in the letter. "Nothing can be more assuring at these difficult times, except hope and I wish to hear your views on the future course."

Originally scheduled to be held in November 2016, the 36th National Games has gone through a series of delays and postponement which included a shift away from Goa and back to the state.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has now cast doubt on whether the Games can be held from October 20 to November 4 in Goa.

Earlier, IOA President Narinder Batra had expressed hope that the Games will be held as scheduled.

The launch event of the 36th National Games Goa was held on 31 January 2020. I hope the Games which will be held from 20 October to 4 November 2020 will reinvigorate the entire Indian sporting community and provide the Tokyo bound athletes a high level of competition at home," Batra wrote in IOA's newsletter.