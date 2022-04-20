National Forest Martyrs Day observed at FRI

Dehardun (The Hawk): To commemorate foresters who had laid down their lives to protect forests and wildlife, National Forest Martyrs Day was observed today on 11th September, 2021 at Forester Memorial, Brandis Road, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun campus. In the beginning of program a two-minute silence was observed in the honor of the Forest Martyrs .

On this occasion Sh. A.S. Rawat, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education; & Director, Forest Research Institute; Sh. Bharat Jyoti, Director, Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy; Sh. Rajiv Bhartari, PCCF & HoFF, Uttarakhand; Sh. Anoop Singh, Director General, Forest Survey of India; Sh. Dhananjay Mohan, Director, Wildlife Institute of India; and other senior Forest officers of different forestry organisations and scientists of ICFRE & FRI paid floral tributes on the foresters memorial at FRI to honour and remember all men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice for forests and wildlife.