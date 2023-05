National Film Awards: Big B and Kangana win awards

63rd National Film Awards have been announced on Monday. Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have bagged the top honours. *Amitabh Bachchan was declared best actor for his role in Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku' and Kangana Ranaut won best actress award for ''Tanu Weds Manu Returns''. *Best Screenplay to Juhi Chaturvedi for Piku and Himanshu Sharma for Tanu Weds Manu Returns *SS Rajamouli's multi-lingual flick, Prabhas -starrer, ''Baahubali'' won the best film award. *Sanjay Leela Bhansali was chosen for Best Director award for his Bollywood blockbuster ''Bajiaro Mastani'' *Best cinematography to Sudeep Chatterjee for Bajirao Mastani. *"Bajrangi Bhaijaan" named best popular film at the 63rd National Film Awards. *Best Debut film of a Director to Neeraj Ghaywan for Masaan *Best supporting actor- Samuthirakani for Visaaranai, Best supporting female actor- Tanvi Azmi for Bajirao Mastani *Best Female Playback Singer: Monali Thakur for Moh Moh Ke Dhage (Dum Laga Ke Haisha)