National Educational Policy 2020 Discussed At Length In Rohilkhand University

Bareilly (The Hawk): The Meeting of executive council of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University was held on in Syndicate Hall, MBA department under the chairmanship of honorable Vice Chancellor Prof. K.P. SINGH in which the National Educational Policy(NEP), 2020 was discussed at length and was set to operation, In accordance with this various steps of National importance were taken by the university-

1. The executive committee accepted the presented proposal for the establishment of "Directorate of International Relations" under part II concerning higher education, chapter 12 clause 12.7 of NEP, 2020

This directorate will be helpful in exchange of students faculty combined research in, attracting international students , and starting dual degree, integrated degree courses and will give our university an international façade

2. The executive committed accepted the proposal related to "Consultancy Policy" of the university in the light of NEP,2020.

After the implementation of this policy the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university and the colleges affiliated there to will be able to provide counsel as per their ability in various areas.

It will increase the income of university and will led to the development of efficiency of teachers and employees.

3. The executive committed accepted the presented draft related to student experiential program of the university in the light of NEP,2020.

After its implementation the students will be able to get professional experience in their part time during the course study under earning while learning policy.

4. A center of excellence in women's studies is to be set up in the light of the National Education Policy 2020, the working draft submitted in this regard was approved by the executive council.

The Center for Women's Studies will undertake studies on topics such as women's socio-economic, health, population and environment.

5. In the light of the National Education Policy 2020, the executive council accepted the proposal for the establishment of a center of excellence for multi-lingual studies. This center will be helpful in the study of the local and foreign languages, and their popularization of Indian languages such as Hindi Sanskrit etc. among foreign students. Along with this, it will provide opportunity for students of our country to learn many foreign languages and subjects like German, French, Persian, Mandarin, etc.

6. Council gladly agreed to the proposal to establish "Atal Centre for Artificial Intelligence" in the light of National Education Policy 2020.

This center, named after former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will establish the name of the university at the national and international level in the latest genres like Cloud Computing(CC) and Artificial Intelligence(AI).

7. In the light of the National Education Policy 2020, the council gladly agreed to the action plan presented for the establishment of the Alumni Association. Alumni associated with Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Bareilly will contribute to the development of the university through their cooperation and contribution to the university-

8. In the light of National Education Policy 2020, it was agreed to set up an incubation/ incubator centre and be formed by a committee-

• Approval for establishment of Incubator/Incubation Centre (as the name available in ROC at the time of registration) by incorporating Company under Section 8 of Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 19 and 20 of Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014, promoted by MJP Rohilkhand University.

• The Directors & Members of the Company will be nominated by the VC for the purpose of incorporation of the company in Registrar of Companies (ROC) under Ministry of Company Affairs, Govt. of India as is the purpose established by law.

• Executive Council of MJPRU authorized to Finance Committee of MJPRU to decide about providing initial financial support in the promotion of the company and in affies incidental and ancillary to the purpose. After incorporation of the company, company will make its own efforts for mobilization of funds through various Govt. Industry, corporate & other sources.

Rohilkhand Incubator to contribute to promote entrepreneurship and startup in Rohilkhand region and to develop this area as a hub of micro and small scale industry.

9. In the light of the National Education Policy 2020, the Council gladly agreed to implement the Intellectual Property Rights and in accordance with the proposal made by the committee constituted for patent filing and business of the University to be carried out by this cell.

10. The Council gladly agreed to implement the "University Innovation Club" in the light of the National Education Policy 2020 as per the proposal made by the committee constituted. This innovation club will enhance the trend of innovation in the field and innovation by students and other area residents, it will develop a platform for them to display.

11. In the light of the National Education Policy 2020, the Council agreed to implement the "Directorate of Social and Corporate Relations" in accordance with the proposal made by the Committee. This Directorate coordinated with the industries and increased the various schemes under CSR in the University.

12. In the light of the NEP, 2020 the formation of "Directorate of Research" and research ordinance prescribed by the UGC, the Executive Council gladly agreed to form it. Council gladly agreed that this Directorate will be involved in all activities from admission to the University till the award of Ph.D. degree for research purposes and work in co-operation and coordination with various research institutes and promote research work in the colleges.

Apart from this, the Ph.D. degree was conferred to Diam Raza, who did his research work under the direction of Dr. Anurag Aggarwal, Department of Commerce, S.S. College Shahjahanpur.

According to the instructions of Uttar Pradesh government, the M.Phil course has been closed. This was conveyed to the council. Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly and Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, Nainital has been approved by the council.

Approved the implementation of the new administration scheme of Pandit Deenanath Mishra Inter College Jogi Nawada Bareilly and authorized the Honorable Vice Chancellor for the rest work. The acceptance of organizing the 18th convocation of the University was given by the Executive Council. The Executive Council accepted ordinance of U.P. Govt. for reappointment of teachers till the age of 70 years in the light of the ordinance 2020.