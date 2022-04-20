National Defence College delegation visits Nauni varsity

Shimla (The Hawk): A delegation of 20 officers of armed forces from National Defence College (NDC) visited Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. The delegation is a part of the 61st NDC Course which is undertaking 'Understanding India and Economic Security and Socio-Political Study Tour' of the state from 4-10th April.

The delegation was welcomed and felicitated by the University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parvinder Kaushal. Dr. Ravinder Sharma, SWO cum Joint Director Research gave a presentation about the various activities being carried out by the university. The team was also apprised of various activities in academic, research and extension undertaken by the university during the COVID 19 period.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Kaushal said that it was honour for the university to host a delegation of the armed forces which included members from foreign countries as well. He stressed that the university was focused on the holistic development of the farming community so that the twin goals of increasing farm incomes along with economic growth can be realized. He apprised the delegation of the various initiatives which the university has taken to provide a better learning environment to the students so that they can go out and effectively serve all the stakeholders.

Delegation leader Air Vice Marshal BV Upadhyay thanked the university for giving a rousing welcome to the delegation. He praised the work done by the university in the upliftment of horticulture and improving the overall incomes of the farmers. The team also lauded the university for the role played in nurturing professional human resource for the Agri-horticulture sector and the decision to attach the students with farming families is helping them to get practical exposure and also exchange of knowledge. Urban farming, doubling of farmers' income, post-harvest crop management and joint efforts in ecological activities between the armed forces and educational and research institutions were also discussed.

The delegation visited the Kiwi block, High-density apple plantation and the pesticide residue lab of the university. Dr. Anju Dhiman, Dean College of Horticulture, Rajeev Kumar, GM Industries, Solan, Jyoti Rana, Additional Director HIPA and Dr. Manica Tomar were also present during the visit.



