National Cyber Security Discussed At PU

Florence Nightingale Girls Hostel-8 and Department of Evening Studies MDRC, Panjab University Chandigarh organized a special web lecture on “National Cyber Security Awareness” by discussing cyber-crime threats, vulnerability and protection. Ministry of Home Affairs has declared the month of October as the National Cyber Security Awareness month.Chief guest of the webinar was Dr. Rashmi Sharma Yadav (DSP) cyber-crime and Sh. Hari Om Sharma (Inspector) were invited for a talk. Session was initiated by Dr. Simran Kaur (Warden GH-8) by informing the relevance of cyber security. Prof. Meena Sharma (DSW-W) gave the welcome address to all the participants. Talk was attended by various wardens, faculty and students. Lecture was interactive and informative in which Sh. Hari Om Sharma answered many queries raised by faculty and students. The main issues discussed were on fake social media accounts, money laundering and various other social media applications reliability and authenticity. Dr. Vinod Kumar (DES-MDRC) gave vote of thanks to all the invitees.