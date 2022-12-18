National Council of the AAP meets to consider expansion plans

New Delhi (The Hawk): After the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, as well as the municipal elections in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has convened a meeting of its National Council on Sunday to examine its expansion plan in this region.

All elected AAP representatives and prominent party officeholders from different states will debate the party's expansion strategy. Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor and Delhi's chief minister, will preside over the meeting.

Along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, all AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are expected to examine the proposal.

The conference is significant since the party gained five seats in the Gujarat Assembly election for the first time and has met the requirements to become a national party. The members of the party will debate the strategy for the next Assembly elections that will be contested in multiple states in the coming year.

In addition to the expansion strategy, the gathering takes on further significance in light of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, according to a party source.

According to the source, the party is also likely to examine inflation, unemployment, and the recent confrontation between India and China, and may pass a resolution on these topics. The gathering will also include a discussion of the party's performance in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

However, before to the National Council meeting, Chief Minister Kejriwal presided over the party's Executive Council. The party's Executive Council has 32 members in total.

