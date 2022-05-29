National Council for Teacher Education launches portal to streamline the process of recognition of teacher education programs of HEIs/TEIs

Delhi(The Hawk): National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) under Ministry of Education has launched an online portal to streamline the entire process of recognition of teacher education programs of HEIs/TEIs - right from the time of inviting application for courses till the stage of issue of recognition orders including the inspection of institutions. The applications for the recently launched 4 Year ITEP applications will be processed on this portal.

This portal will bring a paradigm shift in the functioning of NCTE. It aims to provide an automated robust framework thereby enhancing accountability, transparency and ease of doing business.

Online applications for ITEP will be processed by NCTE through ‘Admin Login’ of the website

(https://ncte.gov.in/Website/admin_Panel.aspx). All communication from HEIs/TEIs regarding deficiencies/SCN will correspondingly have to be sent on the ITEP portal. For online inspections, stakeholders have to access the VT portal on NCTE website.