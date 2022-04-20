National Assembly meets today to discuss coronavirus pandemic

Islamabad: The National Assembly will meet today at 3pm to discuss and debate the current situation in the country arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The session of the National Assembly was summoned by President Arif Alvi last week.

"The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Monday, May 11th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Parliament House," stated a tweet from the National Assembly of Pakistan a few days ago.

The development took place hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the government was moving towards easing the coronavirus lockdown across the country.

Speaking after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), which is the apex coronavirus decision-making body comprising top civil and military leaders, including the provincial chief executives, PM Imran had said the country would be opened "in a phased manner".

Separately Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Sunday suggested that the sessions of both the Houses of Parliament should be postponed after two parliamentarians were found infected with coronavirus, reported The News.

The Senate will meet on Tuesday.

"The virus has reached the parliamentary galleries," said Mandviwalla expressing concern over reports of parliamentarians and assembly staff contracting coronavirus.

"More lawmakers and staff are likely to be affected by the virus," he said and warned that summoning the National Assembly and the Senate sessions at this time could have serious consequences, says media reports.

He said the proceedings [of both the houses of Parliament] should be delayed, and steps should be taken so that no one enters the premises untested. Syed Mehboob Shah and PTI MNA from Bajaur Gul Zafar Khan tested positive.

Fawad Chaudhry throws weight behind virtual parliament session

Earlier, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had proposed holding a virtual session of the parliament and slammed the opposition for refusing to support the initiative.

"The Parliament session is necessary but people's health is also necessary," Chaudhry had said.

"The speaker [of the National Assembly] has contracted the coronavirus," he added, referring to PTI leader Asad Qaiser, who had tested positive for COVID-19 alongside his son and daughter on April 30.

The federal minister had said he earlier proposed a virtual meeting. "We don't go to the Parliament to hug each other; one has to talk, make speeches," he noted.

Chaudhry had cited the example of a conference organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) he had attended alongside his counterparts from 93 countries.

"We're creating a vacuum by not involving parliamentarians in decisions of the Parliament," he had said, stressing that that was not in Pakistan's best interests.

The Parliament, he added, had a role in the political sphere, which was why it was necessary to call a virtual meeting. Qaiser, the speaker, had earlier announced setting up of special software for the Parliament.

The Opposition parties opposed a virtual meeting of the Parliament and, in turn, resisted the use of technology, he had observed.



