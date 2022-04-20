National anthem must be played in theatres, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: (PTI) The national anthem must be played in theatres before movie screenings across the country, the the Supreme Court ordered on Wednesday.





Apex court directed people in cinema halls should stand up when anthem is played. National Flag should be shown on screen when anthem is played.





SC directed Centre that the order should be given effect in a week's time and be circulated to all the states and UTs.

The court, however, banned any dramatisation of the national anthem and said it should not be printed or displayed on undesirable objects.





"No commercial benefits can be taken by a person by playing the anthem". the court said.





