Nathalia Kaur out of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

New Delhi: After testing her physical and mental strength for seven weeks, actress Nathalia Kaur has become the latest contestant to be eliminated from stunt-based reality TV show �Khatron Ke Khiladi - Darr Ka Blockbuster Returns�. The Brazilian model, who is best known for her stints in films like �Department� and �Commando - A One Man Army� is the fifth contestant to be ousted from the show. During her stay in the show, she managed to tackle stunts and overcame some of her fears, including tasks which involved creepy crawlies. Past evictees of the show include video jockey-host Archana Vijaya, and actors Harshad Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Ridhi Dogra. The line-up of celebrity contestants, who are now left on the show, includes actors Ashish Chowdhry, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Iqbal Khan, Sana Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Rashami Desai, and Asha Negi, and the multi-faceted Meiyang Chang, Kabaddi star Rakesh Kumar and dancer Salman Yusuff Khan. Pushing the boundaries of action, adventure and entertainment, the sixth season of the show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, went on air on Feb 7. This season is shot in Cape Town. IANS