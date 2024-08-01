Natasa Stankovic celebrates son Agastya's birthday amidst divorce with Hardik Pandya

The celebration featured a matching cake and decor, and Agastya enjoyed the event with his friends. Natasa shared heartfelt messages and moments on Instagram, while celebrities like Neha Dhupia and Krunal Pandya sent their wishes.

Mumbai: Actor-model Natasa Stankovic, who recently announced her divorce from cricketer Hardik Pandya, celebrated her son Agastya's fourth birthday.

Natasha, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram account to share pictures and videos from the birthday bash, where her son, Agastya can be seen enjoying the celebration with his friends.

Natasa organized a Hot Wheels-themed party for Agastya. The cake matched the theme, and Agastya was seen holding a racing flag as his friends sang the birthday song.

In the pics, Natasa can be seen posing with Agastya, looking stylish in a pink-checkered top, while her son wore a white Hot Wheels T-shirt. He even posed with a toy car featured in the party decor.

Natasa added a caption that read, "Agu turns 4," accompanied by balloon emojis.



Watch: https://www.instagram.com/p/C-GN9RbAOLd/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Hardik Pandya's brother, Krunal Pandya, commented with a heart emoji.

Actress Neha Dhupia also wished Agastya a happy birthday with a message: "Happy happy birthday Agastya. God bless (heart emojis)."

Earlier, she shared a touching birthday message for their son, Agastya, who turned a year older on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram account, Natasa posted a heartfelt note dedicated to Agastya. In her message, she promised to always protect him and be by his side, no matter how life changes.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/paris-olympics:-india-shooter-swapnil-kusale-wins-bronze-in-men's-50m-rifle-3p-event

Earlier this month, Natasa confirmed her separation from star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Pandya said that he and Natasa have "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years. The 30-year-old added that it was a "tough decision" for them after they grew as a family.



Watch: https://www.instagram.com/p/C9kcSrhTp5J/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

He also said they tried their 'best' and gave their all, and said the decision is in the "best interest" of both of them.

Talking about his son, Hardik said that Agastya will be at the centre of their lives. The India all-rounder confirmed that he and his wife will co-parent for the well-being of their three-year-old child.

Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020.

—ANI