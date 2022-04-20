Nasseerudin Shah''s brother Zameer Uddin confirms actor is ''perfectly alright''

New Delhi: Actor Naseeruddin Shah''s brother Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah debunked all rumours of the actor being hospitalised and said that he is "perfectly alright".

Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah ( PVSM, SM, VSM), Retd. spoke to IANS on rumours around Naseer''s hospitalisation.

"He is perfectly alright these are enemies of our people who are spreading the messages, I speak to my brother everyday and this news is false and damaging," the actor''s brother, who is also a former vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University and currently Pro Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, told IANS.

On Thursday evening, a section of the media started floating the news that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was hospitalised.

However, his niece Saira Shah Halim confirmed to IANS that the actor was doing "absolutely fine".

"He''s absolutely fine, and is observing lockdown with my aunt Ratna in Mumbai, it is fake news," confirmied Saira Shah Halim, niece of the actor told IANS.

--IANS