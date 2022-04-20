Nasimuddin Siddique, Son Expelled From BSP On Charges Of Irregularities

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati today sacked her close confidant and senior party leader Nasimuddin Siddique from the primary membership of the party on charges of irregularities and earning bad name for it. Mr Siddique, who is the leader of the opposition in the UP Legislative Council, was sacked along with his son Afzal Siddique. The leader was the Muslim face of the party and was second in the rank in the party after Satish Chandra Mishra before Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar took over as the deputy chief of the party. Mr Siddique's wife is also the BSP Legislative Council member. The announcement of the expulsion of the Siddique family was announced here by party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Satish Chandra Mishra here. "The expelled leader had earned bad name for the party by extorting money and setting up slaughter houses in western UP," Mr Mishra said. UNI