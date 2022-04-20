Nashik rape case: Social activists demand action against accused police constable

New Delhi: Condemning the rape of a 15-year-old girl by a police constable in Maharashtra's Nashik, social activists on Tuesday demanded for the immediate suspension of the accused while stating that such people can commit crime again, if left free.





Speaking to ANI here, social activist Ruby Mukherjee said, "The accused police constable must be suspended and custody trial should be there against him. He should be kept behind bars, otherwise he can repeat his act."





Mukherjee further asserted that investigation should be done by an independent organization so that the victim is not deliberately intimidated.





Echoing similar emotions, another social activist Brinda Adige raised questions on the local administration, asking, "What is the DCP, commissioner of police and DG of that area doing as there is no information of this man being suspended?"





"It is important that local politician should take up this issue immediately and see that a case that has been registered, action has been taken against the accused constable or not," Adige told ANI.





Adige further targeted the police, saying that the latter, who is supposed to be protecting the citizens, has actually taken advantage of the situation and raped this child because they feel that can get away with this.





"We have been noticing that women and children are not safe, either in the house or outside and a police constable raped minor shows that this man might have committed such crimes earlier also," she added.





A constable with the Mumbai Police was arrested by the Nashik Police for allegedly forcing himself on a 15-year-old girl in Dindori, his native place in Nashik district on Monday night.





According to the Nashik police, the accused identified as Gorakshanath Shekhre was attached to the Byculla Police in south Mumbai. Officials said he had been on leave since March 27 and had gone to Dindori.

ANI



