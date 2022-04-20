Naseeruddin Shah's quirky life-hack for budding actor Ritwik Bhowmik

Mumbai: Actor Ritwik Bhowmik says veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah taught him a vital hack to look exhausted for a shot.

"It was a dream come true to shoot alongside Naseeruddin Shah. For my entire life I have had a craving to work with 2 actors — SRK and Naseeruddin sir. He has a lot to learn from," Ritwik said.

Ritwik will be seen with Naseeruddin in the upcoming web series, "Bandish Bandits". He recalls how, while shooting for a sequence, he had to look tired.

"To perform the sequence I actually drenched my clothes in water and kept running across the set to look exhausted. However, Naseeruddin sir corrected me and told me that I would actually have to run three to four kilometres to look that tired! He then continued telling me a very simple life-hack that would make me look exhausted in less than 10 seconds. He asked me to hold my breath, bend over and, once the blood shoots up to my head, come back to normal again. It made me look like I had run for miles without displacing me from my position!" he recalled.

"Bandish Bandits" is set in Jodhpur, and the show tells the story of Radhey and Tamanna, two young musicians hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Radhe (Ritwik) is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather (Naseeruddin Shah), while Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India's first international popstar.

The 10-part Amazon Prime Video series also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tailang. It is created and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari. The show will go live on August 4.

