NASA Says More Glaciers In Antarctica Are Losing Ice

Washington: A group of glaciers spanning one-eighth of East Antarctica's coast have begun to lose ice over the past decade, hinting at widespread changes in the ocean, a NASA study has found. East Antarctica has the potential to reshape coastlines around the world through sea level rise, but scientists have long considered it more stable than its neighbour, West Antarctica, the US space agency said in a statement.

In recent years, researchers have warned that Totten Glacier, a behemoth that contains enough ice to raise sea levels by at least three metres, appears to be retreating because of warming ocean waters. Now, researchers have found that a group of four glaciers sitting to the west of Totten, plus a handful of smaller glaciers farther east, are also losing ice, NASA said.

"Totten is the biggest glacier in East Antarctica, so it attracts most of the research focus," said Catherine Walker, a glaciologist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in the US. "But once you start asking what else is happening in this region, it turns out that other nearby glaciers are responding in a similar way to Totten," Walker said.

The researchers used new maps of ice velocity and surface height elevation. Walker found that four glaciers west of Totten, in an area called Vincennes Bay, have lowered their surface height by about three metres since 2008. Farther east, a collection of glaciers along the Wilkes Land coast have doubled their rate of lowering since around 2009, and their surface is now going down by about 0.24 metres every year, NASA said. These levels of ice loss are small when compared to those of glaciers in West Antarctica. However, they speak of nascent and widespread change in East Antarctica.