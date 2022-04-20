NASA Releases Breathtaking Ultra-High Resolution Panorama Of Martian Surface

Washington: NASA has unveiled a breathtaking panorama shot of Mars surface, by stitching together thousands of individual images, captured by its Curiosity rover. What makes the image unique is that it comprises of nearly 1.8 billion pixels, reported New York Post. The staggering image resolution gives the shot a hyper-realistic feel.

A recent press release by NASA explains that the masterpiece is made by stitching together in excess of 1,000 images clicked between November 24 and December 1, 2019.

The photograph that depicts Mars's "Glenn Torridon" region was assembled over a course few months right after its component images were captured, the release stated further.

In a video about the seemingly surreal image on the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's YouTube page, NASA scientist Ashwin Vasavada says that "panoramas like this are like a window to another world."

"This is the first time during the mission we've dedicated our operations to a stereo 360-degree panorama," he added. According to the New York Post, during its 7 year-long stint on the red planet, Curiosity also captured a 1.3 billion pixel panorama back in 2013.